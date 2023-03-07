Home Sports Serie A: Sassuolo-Cremonese 3-2 – Football
Sports

Serie A: Sassuolo-Cremonese 3-2 – Football

by admin
Serie A: Sassuolo-Cremonese 3-2 – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 06 – Sassuolo beat Cremonese 3-2 (2-0) in the postponement of the 25th day of the Serie A football championship played on the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The goals: in the first half for the Emilians Laurienté on 26 and Frattesi on 41′; in the second half for the guests Dessers on 17′ and 38′, for the landlords Bajrami on 47′. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy