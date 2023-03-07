news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 06 – Sassuolo beat Cremonese 3-2 (2-0) in the postponement of the 25th day of the Serie A football championship played on the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The goals: in the first half for the Emilians Laurienté on 26 and Frattesi on 41′; in the second half for the guests Dessers on 17′ and 38′, for the landlords Bajrami on 47′. (HANDLE).

