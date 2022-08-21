The first three points arrive for Dionisi’s team, after the defeat of Turin against Juventus. The number ten neroverde decides the game with a masterpiece goal. The Apulian team still stops at zero points

A masterpiece by Mimmo Berardi gives Sassuolo the first three points of the season. In the field against Lecce in the advance of the second day, the neroverdi conquer a narrow victory (1-0) thanks to the splendid volley of their captain. While waiting to find a team that allows newcomers to express themselves at the top, Dionisi is betting everything on the plays of his number 10. The trust has been rewarded with a decisive goal, the best way to celebrate the renewal of the contract until 2027.

the formations — While awaiting the arrival of Pongracic and (probably) Umtiti, Baroni confirms the starting eleven who had challenged Inter in the opening match. Baschirotto and Blin are adapted to the center of defense, Strefezza, Ceesay and Di Francesco start from 1 ‘onwards. Dionisi instead opts for a 4-3-3, with Henrique lined up alongside Lopez and Frattesi. Kyriakopoulos plays high left, completing the trident with Berardi and Pinamonti.

super mimmo — In the first quarter of an hour, Lecce manages the game: Hjulmand successfully interrupts the restarts of the opponents, Strefezza and Di Francesco push on the wings. The former Empoli striker looks for the goal from a distance, Berardi imitates him in the 20 ‘with a left-handed who ends up just to the side. Minutes pass, however, and Sassuolo finds more and more confidence. Lecce wastes with Ceesay and, on 40 ‘, suffers a 1-0. On the development of a corner, granted after a shot saved to Kyriakopoulos, Berardi coordinates perfectly and kicks on the fly with the left-handed. The shot of number 10, unstoppable for Falcone, ends straight in the low corner. See also Women and money, a difficult but possible combination. How? Ami Fal explains it: “Sir, it's ...

in the recovery — Immediately after the break, Baroni inserts Banda in place of Di Francesco, to try to bring more men into the opponent’s penalty area. Sassuolo administers the advantage by conceding little, close to the 60 ‘Gonzalez misses the appointment with the draw. Dionisi relies on Defrel and Thorsvedt hoping to find the double, but the only shot of him, in the 86th minute, Berardi tries again from distance.

August 20, 2022 (change August 20, 2022 | 23:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

