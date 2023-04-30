Serie A situation: There are still six teams competing for three seats, and there are still many ways to save the country with a straight line and a curve – yqqlm

Original title: Situation in Serie A: There are still many ways to save the country with six teams competing for three seats

On April 30th, Beijing time, the 32nd round of Serie A played a few games first. Roma played a 1-1 draw with Milan at home. The changes in the standings made the Inter Milan VS Lazio battle at 18:30 on April 30th, Beijing time. Winning is particularly important, and it is related to the championship and the situation of the top four.

In terms of the championship situation, Naples has now opened up a 17-point lead. As long as Lazio loses points in the away game at San Siro this round, and Naples can win against Salernitana, which is not difficult, the Serie A champions will be finalized six rounds ahead of schedule. Confirmed, Naples can even celebrate directly at home this weekend.

The situation in the competition for the fourth is more complicated, mainly because whether Juventus’ 15 points can not be deducted. At present, there are two mainstream theories. One is that even if the retrial results are unfavorable to Juventus, it may only affect the punishment for next season. The other is that everything will be resolved within a month, so they can still catch up with the original This embarrassing penalty will be deducted in the season. But considering that there will be new interested parties at that time, things will become more complicated, so in fact, the possibility of Juventus being taken off points is relatively small.

Then the Bianconeri will compete with Lazio, Milan, Roma, Atlanta, and Inter Milan for three Champions League seats next season. Judging from the current points, the Blue Eagles and the Bianconeri have the upper hand. A team may only be able to squeeze the only one spot.

Among them, the role of the two Milan clubs is particularly prominent. It can be said that the record of the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri will determine the true ownership of the top four in Serie A. In addition, they will also play against Rome in the next round. And the red and black will also face Lazio and Juventus, who are ranked ahead of them.

In addition, if these two clubs meet in the semi-finals of the Champions League, one of them must enter the final. In addition to the top four places in Serie A, the two of them also have the opportunity to compete for the possible fifth seat for Serie A by winning the Champions League. Of course, both Juventus and Roma can also save the country by winning the Europa League.

