The magic moment of Lazio continues. On the 30th day of Serie A, the team of Sarri beats Spezia 3-0collects the fourth success in a row and consolidate second place reaching 61 points. To the peak on startup the crossbar saves Provedel on a detour of Bourabiathen the biancocelesti increase the rounds and turn the match: Immobile (36′) unlocks the match from a penalty, then in the second half Felipe Anderson (52′) doubles up concluding a textbook action e marco anthony (89′) signs the trio on the break. At the end expelled Ampadu. Spezia always close to the relegation zone.

THE MATCH



Lazio is not wrong and continues to fly high. At the Peak, Sarri’s team engages fourth and keeps its distance in the crowded fight for a place in the top four, sending a loud and clear message to Rome, Milan, Inter and Atalanta. After a somewhat packed start and about twenty minutes of suffering, after all, Immobile’s goal was enough against Spezia for the Biancocelesti to break the balance and put the game on the right track. With more fluidity, leg and aggression, in fact, in the second half, Sarri’s band plays by heart, accelerates and archives the practice without difficulty showing play, clear ideas and a lot of quality. Quality that in the end punishes Spezia and confirms the excellent form of the biancocelesti in view of the final rush in the Champions League fight.

Looking for points to stay away from the red zone, at Picco Semplici he relies on the trident Verde-Nzola-Gyasi and Piazza Esposito in front of the defense. Sarri instead confirms Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni from the start and in the midfield he still focuses on Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi and Luis Alberto. At a trot and with little pressure on the bearers, surprisingly at the start, Spezia started better. And Lazio immediately risked a big risk on an attempt by Bourabia that hits the crossbar and on a header by Nzola that sensationally ends up outside the mirror. Opportunities that make the biancocelesti tremble, but who are unable to push the match. Also because Sarri’s gang keeps their nerve, mind to the point and slowly gain meters trying to verticalize with more speed and precision. Fished in depth, Immobile first tests Dragowski’s reflexes, then unlocks the match from the penalty spot for a foul by Ampadu on Felipe Anderson in the area. Penalty that breaks the balance and changes the match. In fact, once they have the advantage, Lazio occupy the field better, build more fluidly and attack deep with many men. Verde and Nzola try to react, but it is from Dragowski’s side that the match ignites with Immobile failing to double on a couple of occasions and Luis ALberto and Milinkovic-Savic trying to hit from the edge.

The recovery begins without changes and with Lazio picking up where they left off at the end of the first half. Short and compact, Sarri’s team recovers the ball quickly, communicates well in the strait and when it starts vertically it’s scary. Dragowski stops a left-footed shot by Felipe Anderson, then the Brazilian doubles his lead by finishing a rugby-style action from applause on the net, all packaged together with Immobile and Luis Alberto. A perfect mix of speed, technique and precision that leaves no way out for Spezia and scores the match. Despite attempts by Semplici’s men to get back into matches (Provedel’s save on Ekdal), in fact, it is always Lazio who make the match and manage the game by speeding up and slowing down the pace. To give more impetus to La Spezia, Reca, Agudelo and Maldini enter. Sarri instead removes Immobile and Cataldi and throws Pedro and Marcos Antonio into the fray. After yet another insistent giropalla from Lazio, Dragowski avoided Felipe Anderson’s brace. Then in the final there was only room for the last attempts of the landlords rejected without difficulty by Romagnoli & Co., for the expulsion of Ampadu for a second yellow card and for a nice coast-to-coast counterattack by Marcos Antonio which was worth the final 3-0. Lazio continues to win and flies to the Champions League.

REPORT CARDS



Route 5: at the beginning of the game he devours a sensational header and Spezia’s top moment then fades. Not very incisive in duels and bad at aiming for goal



Step 5: together with Wisniewski he was in a bit of trouble when Lazio verticalized showing some difficulties in the face of the dynamism of the biancoceleste strikers. He spreads Felipe Anderson in the area and Immobile unlocks the match from the penalty spot, then gets sent off in the final



Esposito 6: Simple places him in front of the defense and plays against giants of the caliber of Milinkovic Savic. He also shows off with some nice precise game changes



Immobile 6,5: he’s still a bit rusty and it shows, but he still manages to place the paw that unlocks the match from the penalty spot and always gives the maneuver verticality. Tenth goal of the season in the league and seventh consecutive season in double figures with the biancoceleste shirt



Felipe Anderson 7: he starts with the handbrake on, then takes possession of the right wing and Lazio’s enveloping maneuver becomes more insistent on his side. He gets the penalty, then in the second half doubles concluding an action to be applauded



Luis Alberto 7: the feet are always very polite, but in addition there is also order, contrasts and geometries. All with always very clear ideas on what to do in the possession phase and when there is a need to serve the partner in depth





THE TABLE

SPEZIA-LAZIO 0-3

Spice (4-3-3): Dragowski 6; North 5.5, Wisniewski 5.5, Ampadu 5, Nikolaou 5.5 (17′ st Reca 6); Bourabia 6 (17′ st Agudelo 5.5), Esposito 6, Ekdal 6; Green 5.5 (31′ st Shomurodov sv), Nzola 5, Gyasi 5.5 (17′ st Maldini 5.5).



A disp.: Zoet, Marchetti, Ferrer, Caldara, Sala, Kovalenko, Cipot, Krollis.

All.: Simple 5



Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel 6.5; Marusic 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Hysaj 6; Milinkovic-Savic 6.5, Cataldi 6.5 (34′ st Marcos Antonio 6.5), Luis Alberto 7; Felipe Anderson 7, Immobile 6.5 (24′ st Pedro 6), Zaccagni 6.5 (42′ st Cancellieri sv).



A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Pellegrini, Casale, Radu, Gila, Romero, Lazzari, Bertini, Basic, Fares.

All.: Sarri 6,5



Referee: the radio



Scorers: 35′ rig. Immobile (L), 7′ st Felipe Anderson (L), 44′ st Marcos Antonio (L)



Ammonites: Gyasi (S); Cataldi, Marcos Antonio, Romagnoli, Cancellieri (L)



Expelled: 39′ st Ampadu (S) – double yellow card

THE STATISTICS



• Ciro Immobile is the third player in the three-point-for-a-win era to reach double figures in seven consecutive Serie A seasons with the same club, after Francesco Totti (9) and Antonio Di Natale (9).



• Lazio have collected 61 points in 30 Serie A matches this season, only twice in their history (considering three points for a win) have they done better: 62 in 2000/01 and 68 in 2019/20, always finishing in the top four .



• Lazio have kept clean sheets in all of their last five Serie A away games, equaling their record in the competition (1998 under Sven Goran Eriksson).



• Lazio have conceded just 20 goals in 30 Serie A games this season: only in 1972/73 have they done better at this point in the league (16, club record).



• Lazio have won all six matches against Spezia in Serie A: against no other team have they played more matches with 100% wins in the competition. In the six games he has scored an average of 3.5 goals per game (21 goals in total).



• Lazio finished the first half without conceding a goal for the 25th time this Serie A, a first among Europe’s top five leagues this season.



• Spezia have picked up 26 points in 30 Serie A matches: never so few in the top flight at this stage of the tournament.



• Spezia have received 5 red cards in Serie A this season: only Empoli and Juventus have collected more (six both).



• Felipe Anderson has scored 7 goals in this league, only in one of his seven seasons in Serie A has he done better: 10 in 2014/15



• Appearance number 100 in Serie A with the Spezia shirt for Emmanuel Gyasi, who will become the first Ligurian player to cross this historic milestone in the top division.



• Danilo Cataldi made his 200th Serie A appearance.