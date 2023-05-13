Home » Serie A: Spezia-Milan 2-0 – Football
(ANSA) – SPEZIA, MAY 13 – Spice beat Milan 2-0 in advance of the 35th matchday of Serie A and keep alive hopes of salvation, while the Rossoneri make another heavy misstep in the run-up to a place Champions. The match at the Peak was decided by goals from Wisniewski in the 30th minute and Esposito in the 40th minute of the second half. (HANDLE).

