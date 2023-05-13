Home » Serie A, Spezia-Milan on the pitch at 18:00 – Football
On the Spezia-Milan field

Spezia tries a miracle sportsman in the last four days to straighten a ranking that sees him third last today at -3 from salvation.

At Milan, for Pegs “The next four days will be decisive for our season. I have always said that balances are made at the end and – says the Rossoneri coach – we are approaching the end. I am not and we are not satisfied with the first leg performance and the result of the derby first leg, but now we have to focus on the championship. We have to win the next 4 games to get into the top four.”

Probable lineups:

Spezia (4-3-3): 69 Dragowski, 27 Amian, 4 Ampadu, 55 Wisniewski, 43 Nikolaou, 6 Bourabia, 25 Esposito, 8 Ekdal, 11 Gyasi, 18 Nzola, 10 Verde (1 Zoet, 22 Marchetti, 13 Reca). , 14 Shomurodov, 19 Krollis, 21 Ferrer, 24 Kovalenko, 29 Caldara, 72 Cipot, 77 Zurkowski). All.: Simplicity.
Suspended: Agudelo.
Diffidati: Holm, Gyasi, Amian.
Unavailable: Moutinho, Bastoni, Holm, Sala, Beck, Zovko, Maldini.

Milan (4-2-3-1): 16 Maignan; 2 Calabria, 20 Kalulu, 23 Tomori, 19 Theo Hernandez; 8 Tones, 32 Pobega; 27 Origi, 90 De Ketelaere, 56 Saelemakers; 12 Reb. (1 Tatarusanu, 83 Mirante, 5 Ballo-Touré, 7 Adli, 9 Giroud, 10 Diaz, 14 Bakayoko, 21 Dest, 24 Kjaer, 40 Vranckx, 46 Gabbia). All: Pegs

Suspended: Tiaw
Diffidati: Kalulu, Kjaer, Rebic, Pobega, Krunic
Out: Leao, Bennacer, Ibrahimovic, Florenzi, Messias, Krunic Referee: Roma duties

Snai odds: 4.25; 3.50; 1.90

