Frattesi opens the scoring, then Bastoni and Nzola overturn it: it’s up to the former Inter to save the point for the Emilians, taking advantage of Dragowski’s indecision

In the first half, Bastoni and Nzola recover Frattesi’s 0-1. In the second, Pinamonti scores, who uses a mess of Caldara and Dragowski. In the end, the match between Spezia and Sassuolo ends in a draw. In the anticipation of the third day of Serie A, the teams of Gotti and Dionisi get a 2-2 that leaves a bad taste in the mouth: on the one hand for having given the ball of the draw, on the other for not having found the 2- 3 in the final minutes.

THE FORMATIONS — After the success against Lecce, Dionisi confirms the starting eleven last week. Kyriakopoulos is in the trident with Pinamonti and Berardi, Henrique completes the midfield alongside Frattesi and Maxime Lopez. In Spezia there is no Caldara, replaced by Hristov in the defensive trio. Gotti chooses Gyasi and Reca on the wings and the couple Nzola-Strelec in attack.

COME BACK SPEZIA — The start of the match is balanced, with Pinamonti immediately lively and Nzola trying to take charge of the attack from La Spezia. At half time the neroverdi gain confidence and try to worry Dragowski with shots from Henrique and Kyriakopulos. The goal that unlocks the match arrives at 26 ‘. The defense of the Ligurians leaves Berardi free, who has time to turn around and serve Kyriakopoulos: the Greek puts in the middle a ball that is easy to push into the net, Frattesi kicks in with the right times and celebrates his first goal of the season. Spezia’s response is immediate: Bastoni scores the 1-1 at the end of a counterattack, then the referee grants a penalty for a contact between Ferrari and Hristov. The Sassuolo captain hits the opponent raising his elbow on the developments of a corner, Cosso goes to the Var and points to the spot: Nzola displaces Advice, Spezia returns to the locker room at 2-1. See also Serie A, odds: Roma-Atalanta -

THE SHOOT — Upon returning to the field, Caldara takes the place of Hristov. The impact of the former AC Milan player is not the best: after 5 ‘, the defender and Dragowski do not understand each other and miss a ball on the edge of the area. Pinamonti takes advantage of the opportunity and, with an empty net, easily signs the equalizer. Gotti tries to turn it by inserting Kovalenko, Verde and Ekdal, Sassuolo continues to push with Pinamonti, Berardi, Frattesi and Kyriakopoulos. Sixteen minutes after his entry into the field, Ekdal risks condemning the Ligurians: he remedies two yellow cards in 16 ‘, leaving his teammates in 10 in the final. Sassuolo tries to take advantage of it with the newly entered Defrel and Ceide, but twice bumps into Dragowski who finds redemption with two miraculous saves. At the triple whistle, the score is still 2-2.

August 27, 2022

