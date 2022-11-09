The Ligurians rise to 10 points, plus four from the relegation zone. Udinese, on the other hand, hooks Inter’s seventh place at 24

A goal on each side and a point each that is more convenient for Spezia to move the ranking back there. Udinese, however, must crack a smile because at points that point perhaps did not deserve it. Spezia, who scored all ten points at home, was more toned and focused especially in the first half. Sottil’s team, on the other hand, appeared unloaded and rather apathetic, confirming the “braking” mood compared to the sprint start. The matches without a win for the Bianconeri have risen to six.

THE CHOICES — Double 3-5-2 confirmed. Gotti is forced to give up Dragowski, stopped by back pain in the warm-up. Debut in goal for the Dutch Zoet, who has so far only played in the Italian Cup. Reca takes the left lane of the midfield, while in front of Verde wins the ballot with Maldini, author of the goal at San Siro against “his of him” Milan. Sottil, on the other hand, still has to give up Udogie and Makengo, in addition to long-term patients Becao and Masina. The midfielder on either side of Walace central are Lovric on the right and Arslan on the left, while Pereyra is diverted to the right out. In front of Deulofeu is Success.

FIRST HALF — The first blaze of the match at 10 ‘is the result of Spezia’s greater tonicity and conviction, with Verde triggering Holm for the ride on the right to the area, ball in the middle for Nzola who finds a reactive Silvestri in the extension, but the Angolan he could certainly do better. At 20 ‘goal canceled against Udinese with Success caught by Lovric to take advantage of a Nikolaou line delay: the referee Piccinini first assigns the goal, but then inevitably retraces his steps after the indication of the Var Marini. Spezia deservedly took the lead in the 33rd minute with Reca triggered on the left on the edge of the offside which ended with a high plate per turn. Five minutes pass and Gotti’s team could already mortgage the three points, but Green from a good position from the left with the left shoots to the side. Between 42 ‘and 43’ everything happens. La Spezia loaded with a thousand throws itself forward in search of doubling. Ampadu all alone in front of Silvestri hits the crossbar, then between hitting and repeating the ball arrives at Deulofeu who downshifts the gear and leaves behind at least two men before serving Success on the left, who sows two more power and places it in the middle to Lovric, who easily beats Zoet. See also Jacobs retires to the World Athletics Championships

SECOND HALF — In the second half, in La Spezia outside Bourabia (booked) for Amian and raising of Ampadu, in Udinese an off Arslan (also booked) leaves the role of mezzala to Pereyra, in whose place Ehzibue goes. At fifteen minutes, Deulofeu was out by surprise for Beto, while Gotti a few minutes later the Maldini card was played (for Green). Despite the offensive changes, the game drops a lot of showmanship in the second half, as if the two teams had been burned by the dangers incurred in the first half. There is time for a protest from La Spezia for a push by Pereyra on Caldara in the Friulian penalty area and a fireball by Walace from outside the area that is printed on the crossbar.

