Serie A standings 2022 2023, how much is each position worth? The division of TV rights

11
1/23
Established by the Melandri Law and then revised by the Lotti reform, it provides for this distribution of resources from the marketing of tenders:
- 50% in equal parts;
- 30% in bases you have sports results (12% linked to placement, 3% to points for the current season, 10% to results achieved in the last 5 championships and 5% to national and international results from 1946/47 to six years ago);
- 20% in base al catchment area (8% based on Auditel certified TV viewership and 12% on paying viewers)