Serie A standings 2022 2023, how much is each position worth? The division of TV rights

Serie A standings 2022 2023, how much is each position worth? The division of TV rights


DISTRIBUTION OF TV RIGHTS

Established by the Melandri Law and then revised by the Lotti reform, it provides for this distribution of resources from the marketing of tenders:

  • 50% in equal parts;
  • 30% in bases you have sports results (12% linked to placement, 3% to points for the current season, 10% to results achieved in the last 5 championships and 5% to national and international results from 1946/47 to six years ago);
  • 20% in base al catchment area (8% based on Auditel certified TV viewership and 12% on paying viewers)
