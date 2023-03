There are many Serie A players around the world in this break for the national teams: from hat-tricks by Lukaku and Hojlund with Belgium and Denmark to goals by Krunic, Vlahovic, Elmas and Kouamé. Maignan saves a penalty. Kvara remained on the bench in the friendly against Mongolia, Osimhen played but didn’t score in Guinea-Bissau. Excluding the Azzurri called up by Mancini, here’s how the internationals of the Italian teams fared