Presented by Puma and Lega Serie A with testimonials Alessandro Bastoni and Olivier Giroud, here is the official match ball for Serie A 2023/24. It is called “Orbita” and is inspired by the Italian heritage in motorsport. Resistant and technologically advanced, it is characterized by a graphic with 12 large star-shaped panels. It will also be used in the Coppa Italia, EA Sports Supercup and Primavera 1 competitions