by admin
Serie A, the calendar for the next round: the 22nd day

Archived the long championship weekend, Serie A will return to the field from Friday for the 22nd day. A shift spread over four days, until Monday evening at 20.45 when the‘Inter will visit the Sampdoria, to be followed live on Sky Sports. The day will be opened by Stefano Pioli’s Milan, looking for redemption against Turin. Among the challenges on Saturday, waiting for Lazio-Atalanta which is giving away important points for the Champions League. The Olimpico match will be live on Sky, as well as Udinese-Sassuolo Sunday at 12.30. Among other matches, leaders Napoli will host Cremonese at the “Maradona”, a remake of the quarter-final of the Italian Cup won by Ballardini’s team, while Juventus will face Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

