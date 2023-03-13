Home Sports Serie A, the calendar for the next round: the 27th day
Sports

Serie A, the calendar for the next round: the 27th day

by admin
Serie A, the calendar for the next round: the 27th day

After matchday 26 with the Milan-Salernitana postponement, Serie A will be back on the field next weekend for thelast round before the break for the national teams. A 27th matchday that will start on Friday 17 with two advances: first Sassuolo-Spezia at 18.30, then Atalanta-Empoli at 20.45, to be followed live on Sky Sport. Spotlight on Saturday Milan, engaged in Udine, while Salernitana and Cremonese will hunt for salvation points with Bologna and Monza. Finally, there are five matches scheduled for Sunday. The leaders Napoli will visit Turin, while two big matches are scheduled for the evening: first the derby of the capital, Lazio-Romethen the Italian derby, Inter-Juventus.

See also  Serie A, the balance of direct clashes in the league

You may also like

Milan-Salernitana 1-1: video, goals and highlights

Gary Lineker, too popular to pass up

51-year-old shot dead at a gas station

Thai chess player Dai Van Nguyen finished sixth...

Kraft loses Raw Air lead to Granerud

Serie A: Milan-Salernitana – 1-0 LIVE – Football

Manuel Bortuzzo, two golds in Paralympic swimming. «I...

Dick Fosbury, the American athlete who gave his...

Can Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders...

The shocking words broke the Ukrainian woman. She...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy