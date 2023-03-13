After matchday 26 with the Milan-Salernitana postponement, Serie A will be back on the field next weekend for thelast round before the break for the national teams. A 27th matchday that will start on Friday 17 with two advances: first Sassuolo-Spezia at 18.30, then Atalanta-Empoli at 20.45, to be followed live on Sky Sport. Spotlight on Saturday Milan, engaged in Udine, while Salernitana and Cremonese will hunt for salvation points with Bologna and Monza. Finally, there are five matches scheduled for Sunday. The leaders Napoli will visit Turin, while two big matches are scheduled for the evening: first the derby of the capital, Lazio-Romethen the Italian derby, Inter-Juventus.