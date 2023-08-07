Home » Serie A, the favorites for the Scudetto
Serie A, the favorites for the Scudetto

Assault on the King. Twelve days until the first real match (the Italian champions open on August 19 against Frosinone) and again, thanks to a slow-motion market, it is difficult to choose the anti-Naples. No team, with the exception of Milan, which proceeded with a massive revolution, has solved the puzzles. And the coaches, agitated and in some cases worried, keep construction sites open. Inter without a center forward and a real nine, an alternative to Giroud, in truth it would also be useful for Pioli. Allegri wants experience and physicality for the new Juve, which is why he asks for Lukaku and if possible a midfielder. But how was the new Serie A born in pursuit of the Osimhen wolf? Inzaghi will restart from the energy and quality of the midfield raiders, Milan from a more solid and European team, Juve respects its history made up of few frills and a lot of substance. Watch out for Atalanta, the Romans seem to be behind. But a lot can still change.

