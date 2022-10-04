Five questions to the championship on themes inspired by the 8th day. Leao’s umpteenth performance requires uncomfortable but exciting comparisons. The new Nerazzurri knockout opens up dangerous scenarios for Inzaghi who perhaps needs to change something now. The agreement of the double “9” Vlahovic-Milik will perhaps push Allegri to design a Juve different from the one he had in mind. The two Monza successes put Palladino at the center of the spotlight. And the moment of Fiorentina forces us to reflect on a season far from expectations.