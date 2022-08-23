Home Sports Serie A, the forecasts of CIES: ‘Juve disappointment, Inter win. Rome far behind ‘
by admin
Il CIES Football Observatory has released its predictions for the 2022/23 season. Predictions made on the basis of a statistical model that includes the performances of the teams in the previous two seasons, the experience of the current players and the expenses on the transfer market by the clubs. And that provide clear rankings. In the Top 5 leagues, there are several reconfirmations: in the Premier League Scudetto for Manchester City, followed by Liverpool, with Chelsea and Tottenham in the Champions League, while in the Liga there is the reconfirmation of Real Madrid, with Barcelona third and Atletico Madrid second. Confirmations also for Bayern Munich and inevitable triumph for PSG. And in Serie A? Several news. From Inter champion to Juventus disappointment. But not only…

HERE IS THE RANKING IN OUR GALLERY.

