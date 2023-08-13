Serie A, the most loyal players: the standings

Statistically speaking, Atalanta is the team with the most loyal supporters in Serie A: in the top 20 of those who have worn the same shirt for several seasons, no team boasts so many representatives. To rank the table, we considered the number of consecutive seasons at the same club, with two clarifications: a loan interrupts continuity and, for those who started from the youth team, we considered the year of their debut in the first team. But pay attention to the market and… who is the absolute leader? Data Transfermarkt

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

