The fifth episode of “Audiogol”, the Gazzetta dello Sport podcast hosted by the own goals, is now available. In this fifth episode, which tells a heart-pounding weekend, protagonists Max Allegri, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Simone Inzaghi. The Juventus coach tries to keep Pavel Nedved at bay, the Napoli president serenades Jurgen Klopp and the Nerazzurri coach in connection from the Czech Republic comments on the impending Cup match against Viktoria Plzen. In this episode, irresistible forays by goalkeeper Gigi Buffon and former Inter president Massimo Moratti.