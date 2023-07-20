Home » Serie A, the results of today’s summer friendlies
Serie A, the results of today’s summer friendlies

Seven A teams on the field today. Milan beat Lumenzzane 7-0, with a double assist from Pulisic and a goal from Romero, while Napoli scored 6 at the Anaune: Politano scored the first goal of the season. Verona also wins. Goleada of Atalanta, who overwhelmed the Representative Val Seriana with 11 goals: Hojlund also scored. 5 Lazio goals at Primorje. Empoli and Verona win. Fiorentina equal with Parma

ALL THE SUMMER FRIENDSHIPS OF THE 20 OF A

