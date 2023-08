Atalanta takes 4 at Union Berlin: Pasalic scores. Fiorentina also ko, defeated 0-2 by Tonali’s Newcastle. Sassuolo equal in Wolfsburg: in Germany also Empoli and Verona, ko with Freiburg and Heidenheim. Bologna defeated in the Netherlands by AZ Alkmaar. Cagliari equal with Brest: goal by Pavoletti. Frosinone is reassembled by Cosenza: 3-3. For Genoa test in Cremona. At 20.30 Salernitana hosts Augsburg. All results and goalscorers

