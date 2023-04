Against Cremonese, after several assists this season, Udinese striker Isaac Success finally unblocked himself and scored his first goal in the league. However, there are still many forwards who have never yet celebrated their first time in Serie A 2022/2023 between injuries and poor form. We have considered centre-forward, second striker and winger, not attacking midfielders. Which of them – sorted by number of minutes played – will be able to unlock soon?