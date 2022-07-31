Home Sports Serie A transfer market: Napoli pushes for Raspadori. Juve and Inter on Kostic – Sport
Serie A transfer market: Napoli pushes for Raspadori. Juve and Inter on Kostic – Sport

Rome, 31 July 2022 – Un market intertwining it might involve Inter e Juventus. The object of desires is Filip Kostic Eintracht Frankfurt, seduced for some time by the Old Lady, who could now see the Nerazzurri enter the negotiations. Marotta in fact, he reflects on Robin’s condition Gosenswhich at the moment does not provide sufficient guarantees to the technician Simone Inzaghi. Here, then, that the outside of the Germans, in expires in 2023, it could represent a great opportunity. The bianconeri did not close the deal weeks ago, when the white smoke seemed really close, and they only reconnected in the last few hours. Meanwhile, the West Ham has stepped forward for the player, who remains with suitcases in hand waiting to discover his next destination.

Milan, Messias and Giroud defeat Marseille (0-2)

Naples, close to Raspadori

Giacomo Raspadori wants the Napoli and the interest is definitely reciprocated. The Neapolitans tighten for the center forward of Sassuolo, with which they already have the agreement on the contract, based on a salary of 2.5 million euros per season. To find, now, there is an agreement with the neroverdi, which have always been a very expensive shop. On Simeoneinstead, there is the insertion of Monza e Salernowith the latter struggling to close for Piatek. Meret could leave: the goalkeeper wants to be the owner, but the possible landing of Kepa it would bar the doors; on him there are the Torino and the Leicester.

The other negotiations

Il Torino closed for Miranchuk e Lazaro: the first comes from Atalanta, on loan with the right of redemption set at 12 million; the second fromInter, with the same formula and the redemption set at 6 million. The Brentford offered 11 million plus 7 bonuses to Sampdoria for Damsgaard. Il Nice has come forward for Mattia Viti Empoli: 15 million euros ready for the young central.

