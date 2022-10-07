The prices of the revelations of the beginning of Serie A are splashing, in January they will be at the center of the movements in Italy and abroad

Two months are enough to understand who will make their way in this championship and it is fatal that the new (and not) protagonists of Serie A will win important attention. The full-back of Empoli Parisi certainly enters this small circle, already in the summer at the center of the attention of Fiorentina and Lazio: he is confirming himself at high levels and in January something important could happen. The southpaw Samardzic also has an Italian season with Udinese behind him, but he started even better and his price immediately jumped.

In this vein there are also the Scottish Doig of Verona and the French Gendrey of Lecce, both making their debut with a performance worth noting. In this twenty-year-old patrol, the striker Nzola from Spezia is an exception, polished after a dull season. Now he too wins technical sympathies among the operators of our home, but also abroad. This is a particular phase of the market. In a month or so the championship closes its doors and restarts with the new year, coinciding with the reopening of the lists. In between there are seven other games that can affect their future: for better or for worse. So their assessment could change again. And this is especially true for the youngest; a commodity still rare in our country, also for this reason more appreciated.

Lazar’s left is out of the ordinary, it cannot go unnoticed. Two goals and super performances for the Udinese attacking midfielder born in Berlin (trained in Hertha), but of Serbian origins. The unmissable 007 of the Premier League have already promoted Samardzic and a year later the Pozzo club is enjoying the bargain of the summer 2021, with his purchase from Leipzig for just 3 million euros. Now there is talk of at least 20 million: especially since Serbia offers him a World Cup jersey to abandon the German cause. Meanwhile, Sottil uses him in fits and starts: he often enters the second half and he changes games, as in Verona. Obviously, the big names in our league also like him, but auctions are at home in Udine. And often the winners are foreigners. See also Chinese Super League-Wen Yongjun makes his first goal, Juniol replaces Yatai 2-1 Guangzhou City_Han Jiaqi_Erik_Match

Two flashes on the Lecce soldier always present on the right wing. On Sunday with Cremonese he obtained the penalty converted by Strefezza, the other gem is the impeccable marking of Kvaratskhelia. Valentin Gendrey is one of the Lecce rookies who are going beyond expectations. At 22 he quickly learned the lesson of Italian football. Arrived in the summer of 2021 from Amiens (together with the more experienced Blin), he has won the trust of Baroni who uses him as a precious pendulum to the right: capable of closing, but also of pushing at full speed. Obviously his performance has not escaped those in duty and the first market rumors associate him with Bundesliga clubs in particular. But Corvino is certainly in no hurry for him.

The feat for the momentary advantage against Udinese is the spot of Josh Doig’s overbearing start to the season, the Scottish winger that Verona snatched from Hibernians in the summer with an investment of 3.6 million euros. And Cioffi immediately included him in the yellow-blue chessboard: the field promoted this twenty-year-old skilled in projections, as well as evidently in shooting; it is no coincidence that he scored two goals and provided an assist. And with so many satisfying reports Doig has become a sensitive target especially in view of the summer market. Also because the Venetian company is counting on his contribution to chase salvation and tries to ignore the surveys in progress, especially those of foreign companies. And meanwhile the price goes up …

Lazio has just redone to have Fabiano Parisi in January, but Empoli does not discount: the biancocelesti offer 8 million? The request is always 10 for his left-handed in the Under 21 team. Also because the president Corsi knows well that even at Fiorentina they always keep their antennas straight for the best dribbler in the league (statistics in hand). And then there is the sacrifice of having to give up a strength of Zanetti’s team in the middle of the season. By now, however, the full-back from Solofra (Avellino) is destined to make the leap in quality. And new entrants to the scene must be taken into account if Lotito fails to satisfy Sarri immediately. See also Messi, Lukaku and Donnarumma, goodbye between tears and cunning

What if it was the right time? M’Baia Nzola this year started on the right foot and Spezia is counting on his goals to reach another salvation. At 26 he has experienced ups and downs: for example, last season he entered on a collision course with the coach Thiago Motta. Ending up on the edge of the group. Instead, now, with the coach Gotti he is back as the protagonist and the Franco-Angolan has found enthusiasm. With Italiano in 2020 it was valued at around 10 million. Deserving the courtship of the Crystal Palace. Nothing easier, then, for certain mermaids to come back into fashion. Meanwhile, he has already hit the mark three times and wants to beat his personal best of eleven goals in a championship. He is on the right path, undoubtedly, after so many ups and downs.

7 October

