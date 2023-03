Napoli is the Serie A team that is worth more. The specialized portal Transfermarkt has drawn up the new ranking, which sees the Azzurri overtaking the lead against Milan. In fact, the Rossoneri’s squad has lost the most value compared to the beginning of the season, while Spalletti’s has made an incredible leap in quality. Here, squad by squad, the market value of all the clubs and how the situation has changed since the start of the championship

THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS IN SERIE A