Serie A, Turin 1-1 Monza – Football

Serie A: Turin-Monza 1-1 on the field LIVE

Sanabria unlocks the result in the 46th minute. Equal to Caprari in the 86th minute

Being in the fight for eighth place with five games to go is already a great achievement for Ivan Juric. “My Bull is going beyond expectations – he says proudly before facing Monza – because we started with a thousand questions: I’m extremely satisfied with our journey, but we mustn’t stop right now”. The grenades will have two direct matches at home against the Brianza area and Fiorentina, the away matches against the precarious Hellas Verona and Spezia, finally the last home game against Inter: “It will be five battles, we have to maintain this mental intensity – explains the coach – also because if we give up, the defects will emerge: if we had had continuity of results we would have been up there with Juventus and Milan, but we are not a great team”.

An old acquaintance of his is at the helm of Monza: “We are friends with Palladino and we have known each other for many years, I took him to Crotone and we won promotion to Serie A – the memory of tomorrow’s opponent, who however will not be on the bench , because he was disqualified – and there is great esteem and friendship between us: all of us at the Gasperini school have reached the top thanks to a style of play that is paying off”. In the meantime, he experienced the emotions of Superga on Thursday. “It was beautiful and also for Buongiorno it was a very emotional day” he says on the celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the Grande Torino tragedy, while yesterday he lost Schuurs in training: “It’s nothing serious, he could even be back for the next one in Verona”. In the meantime, the Via Arcivescovado club blocked goalkeeper born in 2000 Mihai Popa on the market: “I honestly don’t know him, but everyone does their job” the brief comment on the Romanian goalkeeper who will arrive for next season on a free transfer from Voluntari .