Serie A, Turin-Cremonese (graphic elaboration)

Juric is not already thinking about the derby, as anticipated on the eve, and the warnings do not influence his choices: there are both Aina and Schuurs, both at risk for the match against Juve, and Ilic experiences his debut from the first minute alongside Linetty. Vlasic can’t make it due to muscle problems that will have to be re-evaluated, Karamoh plays with Miranchuk behind Sanabria. The novelty in defense is represented by Rodriguez, preferred to Buongiorno. Ballardini confirms the 3-5-2 and recovers Okereke and Dessers, with the first launched from the first minute in tandem with Tsadjout. The pair of former grenade Meité-Benassi play in midfield, on the outside there are Sernicola on the right and Valeri on the left-handed out. Toro plays the game right from the start, it takes a quarter of an hour to build up a dangerous action: Miranchuk’s hole for Sanabria, the Paraguayan comes face to face with Carnesecchi but kicks at the goalkeeper. The grenades continue to attack but without finding the right hole, a couple of shots from number 9 and Karamoh are rejected by the grey-red defense.

An episode is needed to unlock the match, it arrives in the 39th minute: the referee Camplone judges the contact in the area between Sernicola and Ilic as foul, Sanabria displaces Carnesecchi and Toro closes the first 45 minutes ahead. Ballardini inserts Afena-Gyan in place of Meité to make his Cremonese more offensive, the choice turns out to be spot on: in the 54th minute, with his first real shot on goal, Tsadjout hits the inside post and beats Milinkovic-Savic for 1-1 . The guests unblock themselves and scare Toro more, Aina is booked among the grenades (he will miss Juve), then replaced with Singo as well as Schuurs and Karamoh for Buongiorno and Radonjic. The Lombard comeback was completed in the 75th minute: another beautiful goal, this time a stone from Valeri under the crossbar to overtake the Serbian goalkeeper. Toro does not suffer the repercussions of overtaking as he had instead done for the equalizer, on the contrary he wakes up and finds an immediate draw thanks to Singo, then goes on the assault to get back on. The only dangerous occasion, however, is a header by Sanabria on which Carnesecchi makes a great intervention to seal the result.