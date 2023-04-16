Serie A, Turin-Salernitana – Football

news-txt”>

Serie A, Turin-Salernitana on the pitch at 3pm

“All matches are important, Torino are a team built on the image of their coach. They have a great defensive organization, great intensity, they press across the pitch and they are a difficult opponent to beat. We have to try to play our game to be proud of ourselves”. The Salernitana coach, Paulo Sousa, presented the challenge like thisat 3 pm in Turin. “We are building our identity by trying to get results every match. We have to be determined in being able to create difficulties for our opponents. It will take a lot of physical effort to counter their strengths.

We have to be good at keeping the intensity high, creating space and getting to the third man who can carry our team forward.” “We played an important second half against Inter, putting a team of great champions in difficulty and we called luck on our side part. We need to feel the moments of the match to hurt our opponents. We are working well to achieve our objective, we have to be aggressive and know how to defend both high and low”. “The team is working to win, we are missing a few points because we would have deserved something more on some occasions – concluded the Salernitana coach -. There are nine races to go and we have to give everything to get the points we need to save. We know it will be difficult until the end because there is a lot of competitiveness in this championship.”