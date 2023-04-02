news-txt”>

On the pitch at 12.30 Bologna-Udinese

EVE

“The break always leads to an interruption of rhythms but it’s also true that we took advantage of it to recover players in terms of injuries and physical condition. The lads trained well and the team, from the start of the week, worked with great concentration and with a nice atmosphere. The main goal is to go to Bologna to get a result.” Andrea Sottil announced it to the cameras of Udinese TV.

“Bologna are a quality team,” he observed.

We have to play a very intelligent and tactically organized game. I expect a close contest with two teams playing soccer. It is a team that defends compactly, from what we have seen and in terms of numbers, they win few balls in the opposing half of the field. It is also a maneuvering team that plays low ball. The trump card will be tactical order, patience and intelligence in moving with or without the ball. Even in one-on-one situations they are dangerous, with Orsolini and Barrow.

The important thing is to go onto the field aware that we can hurt everyone. We absolutely want to continue this positive moment.”