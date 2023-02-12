Udinese Sassuolo 2-2 record on the 22nd day of the championship.

AT 45′ + 2! DEFREL GOAL! Udinese-SASSUOLO: 2-2. All equal again at the Dacia Arena! Bajrami shines on the right out, jumps Udogie and puts in a strong cross towards Defrel. Perez deflects the ball slightly and the French forward is not found unprepared, arriving at a decisive tap-in that leaves no way out for Silvestri. Goal at the end that levels the match again, assist by Bajrami.



AT 28′! GOAL BIJOL! UDINESE-Sassuolo: 2-1. Double Udinese! Free kick from 35 meters for the Friulians; Samardzic goes to serve, who with a soft and precise cross catches the insertion of Bijol, who slips behind Zortea and in a split ends in the net mocking Consigli. Udinese takes the lead again, assist by Samardzic.

AT 6′! GOAL HENRIQUE! Udinese-SASSUOLO: 1-1. Everything is equal again in Udine, fiery start to the match! After just 4′, Dionisi’s team put the match back in balance. Action that starts from the left of the field, with Laurienté who leaves Becao in place and puts in for Henrique. The number 7 opens the right plate and shoots on goal, then a fortuitous deflection by Bijol is decisive and puts Silvestri out. Black and green draw.

AT 1′! UDOGIE GOAL! UDINESE-Sassuolo: 1-0. Incredible at the Dacia Arena! Just twenty-two seconds are enough for the Friulian team to take the lead. Udogie frees himself on the right-footed out, receives the ball from Bijol and with a feint directs his right foot towards Consigli’s goal: the ball ends up in the corner pocket and a lightning advantage. Assist by Bijol.

For the landlords, the appointment with the victory in Friuli, which has been missing since 18 September, when they defeated Inter, has been postponed again. Five months of abstinence – including the World stop – which resulted in a mini protest and final whistles. Good point for the neroverdi who instead continue their positive streak in the second round. Sottil recovers Pereyra and places him behind Beto, giving up Success, on the bench together with Thauvin. Dionisi had to do without the suspended Rogerio and almost immediately lost Berardi due to an injury. Twenty-two seconds are enough for Udinese to take the lead: fanned out on the left, Sassuolo’s defense falls into catalepsy and Udogie can stop, concentrate and beat Consigli without encountering the slightest resistance.

All while the curve is still praising Alberto Zaccheroni mister of the historic third place. Two minutes go by and Sassuolo nearly equalise: on Frattesi’s shot there is a deflection that puts Silvestri out but Perez saves on the line. It is a premonitory sign of the lack of attention even from the home defence: in the 6th minute the visitors’ goal arrives with a shot from Henrique, whose shot, fouled by Bijol, deceives his own goalkeeper. The hosts feel the pinch and in the 26th minute risk going under: strong action by Marchizza on the left and a perfect cross into which Frattesi inserts himself who hits the post with a sensational volley. A little over a minute goes by and it’s the black and whites who find the advantage: Samardzic’s precise cross from a free kick and Bjiol breaks into the split, burning his opponents and Consigli, with the defense still guiltyly motionless. In this daring first half, the draw came at the last moment of the 2′ of added time: Bajrami sows panic and lets go of a shot that catches Perez for the most classic of own goals.

Changes in the interval: Dionisi inserts Lopez for Obiang and Sottil replies with Thauvin for Pereyra, author of excellent plays but still short of breath after three weeks off. It’s the Friulians who have the first ball for overtaking: on 15′, Bijol throws 50 meters who catches Beto very freely on the spot. The Portuguese tries a volley that ends in the corner. In the 18th minute the black and greens responded – today in blue – with Bajrami taking advantage of yet another defensive blunder and shaving the post with a low shot. From that moment on, the Bianconeri collected corners, but always lacked the decisive deflection in the scrums that lit up under the goal. The most dangerous sees Udigie one step away from the brace. Lovric then tries (28 ‘) with an insertion from behind: Consigli replies on his par and Tressoldi sweeps Beto’s subsequent header tap-in onto the line, on his last shot before giving way to Success. In the final 10’ there is also time for the home debut of sixteen-year-old Pafundi, the baby talent already called up by Mancini. But the result doesn’t change, despite the scorecard reading 12 shots to 1 for the hosts. A lot of production, little precision.