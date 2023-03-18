news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 18 – Udinese beat Milan 3-1 at the Dacia Arena, where they had not won since September, and momentarily join Juventus on 38 points, ten less than the Rossoneri, who have brought home only one point and see their fourth place in the standings at great risk. The Friulians score early through Pereyra and only in added time does Milan equalize with a penalty from Ibrahimovic – made to repeat by the referee after a mistake by the Swede – who becomes the oldest scorer in Serie A. The Rossoneri joy lasts two minutes, because Beto doubles . The constant attacks of the guests create few dangers for Silvestri and the 3-1 comes in the 25th minute with Ehizibue. (HANDLE).

