Serie A: Udinese-Napoli LIVE – Football

Serie A: Udinese-Naples LIVE from 8.45pm

Spalletti’s team is looking for at least a draw to secure the long-awaited Scudetto.

Spalletti, ‘we can savor the Scudetto chiano chiano..’ – “We are ‘trezziando chiano chiano’ the scudetto”. The Tuscan Luciano Spalletti now thinks and speaks in Neapolitan, making fun of the fact that the team and the city are approaching – in the name of slow pleasure – the joy of the third Scudetto in history, 33 years after the last tricolor of the Maradona era . But now we are in the Osimhen-Kvaratskhelia era, in the Di Lorenzo-Lobotka era, of the Kim-Rrahmani defensive wall, of an entire squad that breathes the enthusiasm of the Gulf. “Already on Sunday – Spalletti said on the eve of the match in Udine – the stadium made me understand more than the league table what undertaking we are completing. It is what I dreamed of when I arrived here in Naples: the stadium full of flags , scarves, all blue, with children celebrating and then going out all together to involve the whole city, because the party belongs to everyone”. At Maradona, already sold out, 50,000 people are ready to watch the game together on 10 giant screens and cheer for an unforgettable season.

Udinese won’t make discounts, Sottil ‘here the big names struggle’ – No discounts from Udinese: Napoli will have to sweat their last little point. Word of Andrea Sottil who has no intention of acting as a sparring partner in the championship match at the Dacia Arena.

“I don’t care about the others – he thundered -, because we have a very specific goal: to get as high up as possible, on the left side of the table. We have an obligation towards ourselves, the property and towards our fans and the will to finish this championship on a high note, also for a mentality and future team growth. We have the possibilities and the quality to put the big names in difficulty, as we have demonstrated up to now”. In fact, Fiorentina, Roma, Milan and Inter have left us in Friuli, all semi-finalists in European cups. And the Friulians would also like to scalp the champions in pectore. “Everything about Naples doesn’t interest me – he reiterated the concept -. It’s a difficult match, they’ve been in charge of the whole championship, so we know the difficulties very well”. The climate will be fantastic: the stadium is sold out and exactly divided in half between the black and whites and the blues. The police are on alert. The hotel on the outskirts of Udine – the Là di Moret which hosts almost all the Serie A teams – is armored, but there is also a small garrison of supporters, while some have decided to wait for the Azzurri at the Trieste airport and then ‘escort’ the team bus by car.

At least 15,000 people from all over the Triveneto will converge on Udine to snatch that point that would give the third historic championship. The highest Friulian institutions do not admit it, but they are doing a bit of cheering for the tricolor won on the sofa. In this way, the challenge would be the classic catwalk – avoiding tensions between ultras – and who knows if a sporty person like Sottil (who was Spalletti’s player in Udine’s golden age) does not decide, in agreement with patron Pozzo, to pay the famous “corridor of honour” that a couple of years ago Ranieri gave to Inter, also winner of the Scudetto in front of the TV, with his Sampdoria. Ironically, also in that case Sassuolo was centered, which stopped Atalanta on a par. Formation from Emilia who was also the protagonist of the last Italian flag, which Milan conquered last year right on their pitch. The superstitious can begin to make incantations.