Serie A: Udinese-Sampdoria ends 2-0, blucerchiati in Serie B. Empoli-Salernitana 2-1

SAMP IS IN B, WORRY ABOUT THE UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE FUTURE

Sampdoria in B. The defeat against Udinese sanctions the mathematical relegation, a sporting failure that the environment has had the opportunity to metabolize for weeks. But what worries most is the uncertainty about the future with the club that could risk bankruptcy due to the debts accumulated by the management of Massimo Ferrero and to which the new board chaired by the ex Marco Lanna has patched up to get to the end of the season without humiliations . Failure would lead to the loss of the sports title and the restart from Serie D with a change of name. The season started badly (corporate crisis and difficulties in the summer market), continued badly on the pitch with no results with Marco Giampaolo on the bench and continued with the technical guidance of Dejan Stankovic.

So Sampdoria says goodbye to the top flight after more than 10 years, and B represents the lesser evil because the main thought is the survival of the company, put at high risk by over 150 million in debt. Very few solutions are on the horizon, the most concrete one is called Alessandro Barnaba, owner of Lille and number one of Merlyn Partners. He had already tried in December proposing 50 million to invest in the club, partly as a capital increase, but without finding the go-ahead from Massimo Ferrero. Today he is once again in the front row even if times are very tight and in mid-May there is the possibility of taking the books to court. The board of directors is trying to finalize the restructuring of the debt, bringing it from 150 to 75 million: a ‘tool’ to speed up negotiations with Massimo Zanetti, president of the giant Segafredo, who would return to the Sampdoria dossier. Barnaba on pole, Zanetti monitors but overall there is fear in the Sampdoria environment that it is now too late to give life to the Dorian rescue.

Hectic hours, therefore, with relegation to Serie B representing the last problem for a club that won the Scudetto in the 1990-91 championship. Edoardo Garrone, former owner of the company, has also been at Barnaba’s side for some time, who ended up in the crosshairs of the fans because he was ‘guilty’ of having given the club free to Ferrero, but who now says he is willing to lend a hand to the financier. That the sporting year was complicated was understood in the summer with the market marked only by the need to raise cash and lighten the wage bill. From Thorsby to Candreva via Damsgaard and Bonazzoli, a hoard close to 15 million. Same score also in January when Samp said goodbye to Bereszynski, Caputo, Colley, Verre and sold Sabiri to Fiorentina, where he will go at the end of the championship. More money coming in and salaries still being cut, all to keep the club afloat. Giampaolo and Stankovic’s journey continued to be painful, even if with the Serbian on the bench since October there was a jolt after the restart of the post-World Cup championship in mid-March with the home victory over Verona (3-1 ), but the slowdown came on 8 April when Cremonese won 3-2 at Ferraris. For Stankovic an average points close to 0.6 per game, too little to save himself. But relegation doesn’t worry the Sampdoria world. The risk of failure in the year in which Genoa returned to Serie A is terrifying.

EMPOLI BEATS SALERNITANA, SALVATION IS ONE STEP AWAY

Second consecutive home victory for Empoli who beat Salernitana 2-1 at the ‘Castellani’. Campani who had been unbeaten for ten rounds (8 draws and two wins), had lost to Sousa on the bench only in the Portuguese’s first match, at home with Lazio going at a thousand. Zanetti’s team has now also managed to stop the grenades in perhaps the most important match of the year, the one that offers virtual salvation: only one point is missing for the math. In short, Serie A is also mortgaged for next season. And to think that the Tuscans, two rounds ago, had ‘eaten’ three points (or even just one) by being reassembled by Sassuolo away with the neroverdi outnumbered. Now comes a convincing victory, despite the final forcing of Salernitana who had shortened the distance with Piatek, after goals from Cambiaghi and Caputo. Zanetti presents a different Empoli: Henderson is playmaker, behind Caputo, with Baldanzi and Cambiaghi on the outside, with their respective feet back. Baldanzi to the right to kick with the left, Cambiaghi vice versa. The change works: blues that come out as the minutes go by. To force Ochoa to some intervention by him is first Caputo on a corner, then Cambiaghi.

Zanetti’s team is on the ball, playing smoothly, also supported by a Parisi in great shape. The action of the first goal was exceptional: Caputo’s side, Ebuehi’s cross with a kiss for Cambiaghi, the Atalantino header beat Ochoa diving from mid-area and we were on 1-0. For Sousa’s team zero shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. It is no coincidence that the Portuguese made three substitutions at half-time. Substitutions which, however, do not change the attitude of the hosts. The Azzurri ask for a penalty on Marin after a solitary descent, but the referee Volpi makes it run and the Var does not correct him. We are in the 64th minute when Fourneau observes Caputo’s position for a few minutes on an assist from Ebuhei: the ‘Castellani’ had already exploded, on the corner kick developments, due to ‘Ciccio’s goal. After two minutes of checks the confirmation of the Empoli 2-0 arrives. And the stadium cheers again. Applause to the Salernitana fans who continue to push their team. And in fact the blaze arrives that you do not expect: there are not even 5 minutes left when Kastanos unloads towards Vicario who does not reject. Piatek on the fly throws her inside with a lot of anger, reopening the match. The Pole hadn’t scored for over 6 months. Final boarding for the bells who press and try to find a draw that does not arrive. Indeed Pjaca, who took over, had scored his first and beautiful goal with a shot at the crossroads: but there was an offside. In Empoli the same is celebrated in the 98th minute: three points that are worth gold, are still worth Serie A. It will only be a matter of time. For the Tuscans on Monday evening there is Sampdoria in Marassi, Salernitana will face Atalanta in the next round.

