Udinese-Spezia on the pitch at 6pm DIRECT for the match at 6pm on matchday 24 of Serie A

CLASSIFICATION

THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 24TH DAY

EVE – “We have to be good at doing our race and, in my opinion, we have prepared it well, with enthusiasm and serenity, otherwise we risk entering a negative trend that makes no sense or way to be there. I am very confident and convinced on a great performance by the boys.” He said it, to the Udinese TV cameras, the coach Andrea Sottil on the eve of the internal match with Spezia, in which he hopes to return to the internal success that has been missing since 18 September. “Having recovered Perez and Masina is a good thing: the more players are available the better it is for everything, for the team, the quality and intensity of the training sessions, which is the most important thing. The daily competition with the full squad is more coaching and stimulating, as well as giving me more choices to manage the match. We are sorry for the serious injury of Enzo Ebosse to whom we are all close and we await him with open arms”. The coach focused on Pereyra, “an extraordinary player who can play in all positions, a real added value”, and on Thauvin, “a technical player who likes to go out and maneuver the action, with a nice shot and insertion ability. Also with him an extra weapon both to start the game and in the run”. As for the opponent, “Spezia is a very good team – commented Sottil – they have a very competitive squad. They have problems in the standings, a circumstance that has led to a change of coach in recent days. They have taken an expert, category technician, who will bring ideas, concepts and enthusiasm. So I expect another tough game because all the teams are looking for points for their goal”. Final passage on the proximity of Juventus supporters despite only one victory in the last 15 games: “I had no doubts about the mentality, intelligence and high culture that Friulian fans have in showing their affection. Tomorrow we have to play a match against Udinese, I ask them to stay close to us and make the Dacia Arena a pit. We who are the main actors will have to drag them along with a level performance”.

Probable formations

Udinese (3-5-1-1): 1 Silvestri; 18 Perez, 50 Becao, 3 Masina; 19 Ehizibue, 37 Pereyra, 11 Walace, 4 Lovric, 13 Udogie; 26 Thauvin; 9 Beto. (20 Padelli, 99 Piana, 2 Ebosele, 5 Arslan, 7 Success, 14 Abankwah, 15 Buta, 24 Samardzic. 30 Nestorovski, 39 Semedo, 67 Guessand, 80 Pafundi). All.: Subt.

Suspended: Bijol.

Be wary: Ehizibue, Pereyra, Perez, Udogie, Walace.

Out: Deulofeu, Ebosse.

Spice (4-2-3-1): 69 Dragowski, 27 Amian, 4 Ampadu, 43 Nikolaou, 13 Reca, 8 Ekdal, 6 Bourabia, 10 Green, 33 Agudelo, 11 Gyasi, 14 Shomurodov. (22 Marchetti, 40 Zovko, 7 Sala, 16 Beck, 18 Nzola, 19 Krollis, 21 Ferrer, 24 Kovalenko, 25 Esposito, 29 Caldara, 30 Maldini, 55 Wisniewski, 72 Cipot). All.: Simplicity.

Disqualified: none.

Be wary: Bastoni, Holm, Nzola, Reca.

Out: Zoet, Bastoni, Zurkowski, Moutinho, Holm.

Referee: Marchetti of Ostia Lido