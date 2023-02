Recovery at Juventus: Paredes trained as a group and is recoverable for the match against Fiorentina, while Bonucci and Pogba are still working separately. Half smile at Milan: Ibrahimovic will be called up for the match against Turin, while Bennacer and Tomori are still out. Pasalic misses the match against Lazio with a problem in his right ankle. Excluding injuries for Miretti who is out for a month. The disqualified and injured in A, team by team