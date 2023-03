Juventus player Kean was disqualified for 2 days after being sent off in the final match of Roma-Juventus for a foul on Mancini. Together with him, 5 other players will miss the 26th day: Marchetti and Reca (Spezia), Cristante (Rome), Marusic (Lazio) and Mario Rui (Naples, discounting the second day off). La team-by-team situation between disqualified and unavailable