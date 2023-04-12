Home Sports Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday 30
Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday 30

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday 30

Left shoulder dislocation for Solbakken: he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Simeone carried out the instrumental tests which highlighted a first degree distraction of the right hamstring: Spalletti will have to do without the attacker for 2/3 weeks while he tries to recover Osimhen. The sure absentees will be the nine disqualified. Motta is without Orsolini, Verona goes to Naples without two pawns, Allgri has to give up on Alex Sandro. Here is the situation team by team in view of the 30th day

