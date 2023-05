Season over for Josè Luis Palomino. The Argentine defender of Atalanta suffered a rupture of the distal tendon of the semitendinosus muscle in the match against Spezia. The conditions of Lookman and Hojlund should also be verified among the Bergamo players. In Naples Lozano is at risk of an operation. There are 6 disqualified players: Agudelo and Thiaw will be missing in Spezia-Milan. Here is the situation team by team