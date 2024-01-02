Serie A, unavailable, injured and suspended for the 19th matchday

Bad news for Napoli: tests have confirmed Meret has a second-degree injury to the left semimembranosus muscle, and he will be out of action for at least a month and a half. Good news instead for Atalanta, who hope to have Scalvini available against Roma: no injury. Inzaghi hopes to have both Lautaro Martinez and Dimarco back. Allegri will have to do without Locatelli, disqualified like 4 other colleagues. Let’s see the situation at 8pm in A in view of the 19th matchday

SKYLIGHTS ROOM, DISCOVER WHAT’S NEW

Share this: Facebook

X

