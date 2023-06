These are the latest verdicts of the championship: Napoli champion of Italy, with him in the Champions League Lazio, Inter, and Milan; Roma goes to the Europa League together with Atalanta, Juventus in the Conference. It will be a playoff between Spezia and Verona (on a neutral field, the venue will be decided on Monday). Sampdoria and Cremonese are relegated to B

SERIE A, THE FINAL STANDINGS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook