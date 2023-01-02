Olimpia dominates at the Segafredo Arena with a great collective performance, the former Barça is dominant. Bologna collapses and is reached

The thirteenth day of Serie A revolves around the great challenge between Virtus Bologna and Milan.

Behind the feats of Davies and Baron, Milan writes a new winning page in the ledger of the infinite challenge. Virtus falls under the blows of one of the best Olimpia of the season: ruthless, reactive, lucid in attack, always in control, capable of spreading burdens and responsibilities on those called to arms. The former Kaunas and Zenit above all, but also a great Melli, Ricci, Cabarrot, Hall and Mitrou Long. The first challenge of 2023 is therefore Milanese and worth the hook at the top, builds a curriculum, cements self-esteem, knowing full well that checkmate will only be given in late spring when winter moods and sensations will count as the two of trumps. In the meantime, however, the -22 in its arena is a heavy slap for Virtus, supported only by the poet Teodosic, until his nerves hold up, betrayed by all the others and by an inauspicious evening at shooting, even too bad to be true.

He matches — Virtussian amusements at the start and the Milanese 19-15 of the first siren is too stingy. The big men Olimpia Davies-Melli dominate, then a careful defense capable of triggering a deadly transition push Milan up 10-5. Teodosic’s entry into the field is regal (8 points with two triples), but it only serves to hide the dust under the carpet for the moment. Bologna shoots with 35% and loses 6 balls, indicators of bad readings coupled with mediocre defensive strength and little need for vivacity in offensive rebounds. Thus, at the beginning of the second quarter, Milan sinks the blow: Cabarrot, his impact is excellent, the stings of Melli and Ricci from afar, the empire of Davies on Jaiteh but, above all, a textbook attack capable of only making clean shots fuel the Milanese flight. Pippo Ricci’s +16 (three points from the corner) emphasizes Bologna’s stentorian performance: 8/22 shooting and grim faces. A reaction is urgently needed and who if not him? The baskets are not all the same and Teodosic pots those of the psychological shock. Virtus, in truth, also closes the ranks behind and the balance is rewarding: Milos pumps the 12-2 break which puts Bologna back in the game. Milan swerves, crippled by a few too many losses and some ingenuity that warms up Ettore Messina’s nerves. At half-time the disadvantage is halved, Virtus goes to drink tea at -8 and it’s fat that runs thanks, above all, to San Teo (13 points). See also Mma, in Milan it's Petrosyan Mania again: at MGM the gala of ring sports

Breakthrough — Ready, go and it’s Davies against everyone: the former Barça is a points machine (11 in 5′ of the third period, already 17 total) and signs the new escape for the Milanese 49-38 which then becomes +13. The 8 points in 6′ inflate Virtus’ offensive famine in which the other caliphs, Belinelli and Shengelia, are too marginal. Milan digs the furrow from the arch by presenting higher figures in everything: from twos, from threes and to free throws, with Baron who also invents a game of 4. Moral: +18 Olimpia who drops to +15 at the third siren. The substance, however, says that Olimpia has the match in hand. The last descent is Milanese management and power. Olimpia reaches +20 and then manages the return attempt by Virtus. To the delight of the ex fischiatissimo (too much) Ettore Messina.

Virtus: Teodosic 17, Belinelli 10, Jaiteh 9.

Milano: Davies 23, Baron e Cabarrot 17.

