At the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Juventus beat Salernitana 3-0 record in the last match valid for the 21st day of Serie A
Dusan Vlahovic realizes the Juventus advantage from a penalty
GOL
Al 47′ st Salernitana-JUVENTUS 0-3! Vlahovic’s net. Fagioli intercepts a pass from Nicolussi Caviglia and triggers Vlahovic, the Juventus forward in the left-footed area coolly beats Ochoa.
Al 45′ pt Salernitana-JUVENTUS 0-2! Kostic network. Vlahovic’s inaccurate shot becomes an assist for Kostic, the Serbian winger scores from a few steps from the goal, anticipating Ochoa’s exit.
In the 36th minute Salernitana-JUVENTUS 0-1! Vlahovic’s net. Penalty kick converted by Vlahovic with a very angled shot, post-goal.
Massimiliano Allegri on the eve he had defined the match in Salerno as a clash of salvation. A match that Juventus didn’t stick to, trimming a clear 3-0 against Salernitana, also thanks to a rediscovered Vlahovic who scored twice. The bianconeri thus regained success after three matchdays and hooked Empoli and Monza in the standings. The Campania team, on the other hand, collects the third defeat out of four home games played in 2023 but retains a 7-point margin over Verona (third last) which will host Salernitana on Monday. Nicola confirms the 4-3-3 deployed in the victorious away match in Lecce, changing only Nicolussi Caviglia for Bohinen.
Allegri relies on a 3-5-1-1 with Di Maria behind Vlahovic. The result is a locked game: Juventus has the ball in hand but fails to sink; Salernitana tries to put it on the grit, pressing the black and white ball carriers high. In the 25th minute, however, the episode breaks the balance and changes the story of the match: Di Maria invents for Miretti who enters the area and is hooked up by Nicolussi Caviglia. Rapuano points to the spot: from eleven meters Vlahovic kicks to the left, Ochoa senses but is unable to repel. The goal cuts Salernitana’s legs and it takes more than a few minutes to regroup.
The only chances arise from Candreva’s foot who works hard but can’t find references in the box. Juventus were in complete control and doubled their lead in the 45th minute: Sambia rejected a cross centrally, Vlahovic attempted a volley that turned into an assist for Kostic, able to beat Ochoa on the way out. At the beginning of the second half Nicola replaces Vilhena with Lovato and returns to 3-5-2. But not even the time to regroup before Juventus find the trio: Fagioli invents for Vlahovic who takes the time to defend the grenade and with power deposits the ball behind Ochoa.
Once the match is over, the Old Lady controls easily and even touches poker with a great shot by Di Maria that hits the crossbar. Salernitana, thanks to the lowering of the rhythms, is more present in the black and white half of the field but first Sambia, then Bonazzoli and finally Dia do not frame the mirror. On the other hand, the best chance happens to Kean who, served by the Church, hits the post. At the triple whistle, the party is all black and white: three goals and three points to start the ascent. There is work to be done for Salernitana.