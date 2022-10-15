Original title:Serie A-Vlahovic shovel score Juventus 1-0 Turin to end two-game losing streak

At 0:00 a.m. on October 16th, Beijing time, the 10th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season started. Juventus, the Serie A giants, played Turin away. In the first half, neither team scored a goal. In the second half of the game, Vlahovic scored from the left side of the penalty area. In the end, with this goal, Juventus defeated Torino 1-0 away, ending a two-game losing streak in all competitions.

In the 7th minute, Vlahovic took the ball on the left side of the midfield, dribbled the ball to the front court at a high speed, and made a diagonal pass to Keane, who was on the right in front of the penalty area, but the latter made some mistakes in stopping the ball, and the ball was attacked by the goalkeeper get. In the 14th minute, Radonic took the ball on the left side of the penalty area. Facing a cross after the defense suddenly started, Szczesny confiscated the ball. In the 23rd minute, Rabiot passed the ball 45 degrees from the left side of the frontcourt to Cuadrado who was inserted into the right side of the penalty area. The latter took advantage of the situation and made an inverted triangle pass to the top of the penalty area, but the Juventus players did not outflank in place. Instead, the Turin players intercepted the ball and fought a counterattack.

In the 32nd minute, Radonic took the ball to the left in front of the penalty area, and took a long shot without being defended. The ball rubbed the left post and flew out. In the 33rd minute, Vlahovic took the ball to the left in front of the penalty area, dribbled the ball into the penalty area under one person’s defense, and volleyed, but the ball was confiscated by the goalkeeper. In the 34th minute, Vlahovic’s volley after getting the ball in the middle of the penalty area was miraculously saved by the goalkeeper, and then Juventus formed a continuous attack again. Locatelli’s long-range shot at the top of the penalty area was again saved by the goalkeeper. In the 36th minute, Cuadrado took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area. After breaking through, he suddenly took a long shot and the ball missed the right post. In the 38th minute, Lazaro made an inverted triangle pass from the left, and Milan Chuk outflanked the shot and missed.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 46th minute, Radonic took the ball to the left in front of the penalty area, dribbled the ball inward, and shot a long shot in front of the top of the penalty area. The ball missed the right post. In the 49th minute, Juventus made a low pass from the left, and Turin defender Gigi almost made an own goal when he made a clearance. In the 50th minute, Juventus attacked from the left. Rabiot made a cross near the bottom line. Vlahovic’s shot was blocked, and then the ball reached the top of the arc of the penalty area. Locatelli’s long shot was lifted by the goalkeeper. In the 52nd minute, Juventus made a substitution and adjusted, Bonucci played, and Bremy, who was suspected of being injured, went off to rest. In the 56th minute, Lujic took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area, kicked a long shot, and the ball was over the crossbar.

In the 58th minute, Vlasic took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area, dribbled the ball into the penalty area, and shot low, Szczesny quickly got down and pressed the ball under him. In the 59th minute, Lazaro made a strong pass from Cuadrado on the left, and the ball hit the defender’s leg and almost made an own goal. In the 62nd minute, Kostic took the ball on the left side of the penalty area and made a cross from the bottom. Keane shot from the front point, but the goal must be missed. In the 70th minute, Vlahovic turned his back and got the ball in the penalty area. He turned and shot and was blocked by the defender. In the 72nd minute, Juventus made a substitution, Keane came off, and Milik played.In the 74th minute, Juventus took a corner kick from the right, Danilo nodded the ball before the ferry, Vlahovic made a shovel and scored, and Juventus led Turin 1-0.

In the 87th minute, Turin attacked with a steal in the frontcourt, and Karamo missed a long shot.

At the end of the game, Juventus defeated Torino 1-0 away.

Lineups for both teams:

Juventus (433): 1-Szczesny, 6-Danilo, 3-Bremer (51 minutes, 19-Bonucci), 12-Sandro, 11-Cuadrado, 8-Mike Kenny, 5-Locatelli, 25-Rabio, 17-Kstic, 18-Kean (73 minutes, 14-Milik), 9-Vlahovic (90 minutes, 32-Paredes)

Turin (442): 32-Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 3-Scholes, 13-Ricardo-Rodriguez, 26-Gigi (79 minutes 6-Zima ), 34-Aina (17-Singh in 79 minutes), 10-Lukic, 16-Vlasic, 19-Lazaro, 59-Milanchuk, 77-Lineti (7- in 79 minutes) Karamo), 49-Radonic (70 minutes 11-Pellegri)

