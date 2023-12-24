Serie A-Vlahović Yildiz scored Juventus 2-1 Frosinone-Sports-China Engineering Network

Juventus Secures 2-1 Victory Over Frosinone in Serie A

In a thrilling match on December 23, Juventus managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Frosinone in the 17th round of Serie A. The game, which took place at Frosinone’s home ground, saw 18-year-old Yildiz scoring a remarkable 1VS3 goal, assisted by Kostic in the first half.

The deadlock was broken in the 12th minute when Yildiz broke through a three-man double-team and scored from a small angle in the penalty area, giving Juventus the early lead. Frosinone, however, fought back and managed to equalize in the 51st minute when Baez scored from a small angle in the penalty area.

The game was neck and neck until the 81st minute when Vlahovich scored a header off a cross from McKennie, giving Juventus the lead once again. Despite Frosinone’s efforts to equalize, Juventus managed to hold onto their lead, securing a crucial away victory.

The match also saw McKennie hitting the crossbar with a volley in the 76th minute, and a controversial offside call on Vlahovich’s potential second goal in the 90th minute.

With this result, Juventus maintains their second-place position in the Serie A standings. The victory is a significant boost for the team as they continue to chase league leaders Napoli.

