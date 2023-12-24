Home » Serie A-Vlahović Yildiz scored Juventus 2-1 Frosinone-Sports-China Engineering Network
Sports

Serie A-Vlahović Yildiz scored Juventus 2-1 Frosinone-Sports-China Engineering Network

by admin
Serie A-Vlahović Yildiz scored Juventus 2-1 Frosinone-Sports-China Engineering Network

Juventus Secures 2-1 Victory Over Frosinone in Serie A

In a thrilling match on December 23, Juventus managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Frosinone in the 17th round of Serie A. The game, which took place at Frosinone’s home ground, saw 18-year-old Yildiz scoring a remarkable 1VS3 goal, assisted by Kostic in the first half.

The deadlock was broken in the 12th minute when Yildiz broke through a three-man double-team and scored from a small angle in the penalty area, giving Juventus the early lead. Frosinone, however, fought back and managed to equalize in the 51st minute when Baez scored from a small angle in the penalty area.

The game was neck and neck until the 81st minute when Vlahovich scored a header off a cross from McKennie, giving Juventus the lead once again. Despite Frosinone’s efforts to equalize, Juventus managed to hold onto their lead, securing a crucial away victory.

The match also saw McKennie hitting the crossbar with a volley in the 76th minute, and a controversial offside call on Vlahovich’s potential second goal in the 90th minute.

With this result, Juventus maintains their second-place position in the Serie A standings. The victory is a significant boost for the team as they continue to chase league leaders Napoli.

See also  Athletics: Ethiopian Gidey sets world record of 10,000 women. The leadership of the Dutch Hassan lasted only two days

You may also like

League aces from abroad: Baník’s scorer with a...

Ohtani gave Joe Kelly a luxury gift for...

The 2023 Fifa Club World Cup exclusively on...

Year-end draft | Use Sai to build the...

Football: “Wolves” spoil Chelsea’s Christmas

Motagua confirms the first signing for the Clausura...

Christmas, 8 gift ideas from football team stores

Manchester City easily won the last Club World...

Whether you love or hate the Dodgers, you’re...

Will F1 driver Valtteri Bottas also drive the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy