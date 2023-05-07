Serie A, which players with zero goals and more expected goals? Classification

15
With just 4 days left to go, there are some players who, despite the chances they had during the championship, are still without goals this season in Serie A. Whoever among the protagonists with zero goals has recorded the highest Expected Goals so far ? As many as 5 play for Spezia, while Zanimacchia was excluded from the top 20 (Opta data), sold in January from Cremonese to Parma in B
See also Sun Li issued a post recalling that in 2021, it was revealed that his son's dream was to play basketball in CBA_Deng Chao_photo_basketball court