This is, therefore, the final scenario that would justify the failure of the fourth-placed in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League (with Napoli virtually certain to finish in the top 4 places)
- One between Inter and Milan should win the Champions League
- One between Rome and Juventus to triumph in the Europa League
- Both winners finish from 5th place down
At that point, in addition to the two cup holders, only the top three in the championship would go to the 2023/24 Champions League