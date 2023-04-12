Home Sports Serie A, why the fourth in the standings risk not going to the Champions League?
Serie A, why the fourth in the standings risk not going to the Champions League?

THE ONLY POSSIBLE SCENARIO

This is, therefore, the final scenario that would justify the failure of the fourth-placed in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League (with Napoli virtually certain to finish in the top 4 places)

  • One between Inter and Milan should win the Champions League
  • One between Rome and Juventus to triumph in the Europa League
  • Both winners finish from 5th place down

At that point, in addition to the two cup holders, only the top three in the championship would go to the 2023/24 Champions League

