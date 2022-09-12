There are three teams leading the women’s Serie A with full points, not Juventus. In Vinovo, the big match of the second day against Inter ended 3-3 at the end of a crazy match. The Nerazzurre, in the league, had never scored points against the five-time Italian champions: they took home one, but it could have been three. Or even none, given that in the first half Juventus had gone 2-0: first Cantore’s advantage over Caruso’s assist, then the doubling of Dutch Beerensteyn, who scores for the second match in a row after the one against Como .