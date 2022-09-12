Home Sports Serie A women, lead by Roma, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. Inter equalized in comeback against Juve
Serie A women, lead by Roma, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. Inter equalized in comeback against Juve

Serie A women, lead by Roma, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. Inter equalized in comeback against Juve

Rome, Fiorentina and Sampdoria at the top. In the big match, a great comeback of the Nerazzurre at Juve

There are three teams leading the women’s Serie A with full points, not Juventus. In Vinovo, the big match of the second day against Inter ended 3-3 at the end of a crazy match. The Nerazzurre, in the league, had never scored points against the five-time Italian champions: they took home one, but it could have been three. Or even none, given that in the first half Juventus had gone 2-0: first Cantore’s advantage over Caruso’s assist, then the doubling of Dutch Beerensteyn, who scores for the second match in a row after the one against Como .

Inter turnaround

The player who led Inter to 2-2, on the other hand, has a particular story: Tabitha Chawinga was born in Malawi, was noticed by a Swedish team, then flew to China and landed in Milan a few weeks ago. Throbbing final: first the trio of Juventus with Girelli, who took advantage of a deep pass from Cernoia, then in the 93rd minute Karchouni’s goal-masterpiece. With Roma, who had beaten Milan yesterday, Sampdoria and Fiorentina also won their second match: the Sampdoria defeated Pomigliano 2-1, the viola with the same result Como. And on Friday, early to allow the two teams to prepare for the Champions League preliminary round, it’s already Juve-Roma.

