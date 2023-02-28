In the 20th round of the regular season of the Serie A women’s volleyball league, Scandicci played by Zhu Ting faced the strong enemy Milan on the away scene. The two teams played five innings. Scandicic took the lead twice and was tied. They beat their opponents 3-2 in the decisive game and continued to rank second in the standings. The scores of the five innings were 25-22, 26-28, 25-22 , 21-25 and 15-7. In this game, Zhu Ting scored 19 points.

Scandicci was the main opponent. They got off to a good start and entered the state very quickly in the first game. Zhu Ting came up and scored consecutive points. In the second game, the two sides fell into a fierce battle, and the score was biting. Scandic missed the opportunity after 26 draws, lost 2 points in a row and lost 26-28.

In the third round, Scandicci regrouped and Zhu Ting continued to perform well on the offensive end, leading the team to another victory 25-22. In the fourth game, Milan fought back and fought back. Scandic fell into a passive position and lost 21-25. In the decisive game, Scandicci regained the initiative on the field, quickly opened up the point difference in one go, sealed the victory with 15-7, and avenged Milan with a total score of 3-2.

In this game, Zhu Ting scored 19 points, made 10 of 38 offensive deductions, received the most 40 first passes in the game, and only made one mistake. The completion rate was 58%, and the perfect completion rate was 43%. After this campaign, Scandic continued to rank second in the standings with a record of 16 wins and 4 losses.

Original title: Serie A women’s volleyball team – Zhu Ting scored 19 points and Yao Di came off the bench to win Scandic 3-2

