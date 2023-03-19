Vanoli Basket Cremona – Mascio Treviglio Group: 40-41

1° QUARTO

Vanoli recovers from the rocky defense presented in the Italian Cup, immediately taking the lead of the race, dragged by Pacher. The first guest basket is made by Giuri in the 3rd minute of the game; 6-2.

After a couple of winning plays of pure strength by Eboua, in the 5′ the triple by Pecchia for 14-6.

Coach Finelli inserts Vitali and Clark: the maneuver becomes more fluid, the American is irrepressible for the home defense. At 9′, 21-19; Cavina time out.

From the line, Clark’s 3/3 overtakes the siren: 21-22 in the 10th minute.

2° QUARTO

Two offensive rebounds from Mobio propitiate the release of the Vanoli attack: seven points from Alibegovic for the 30-23 in the 13th minute.

A couple of guest recriminations for dubious interventions on Clark, followed by protests from Pacher and Alibegovic for the same reasons; referee triad in difficulty in controlling the match.

Treviglio makes up for it with Clark and Giuri; 32-31 to 16′.

Two triples from Piccoli that enrage coach Finelli, who calls his team back to the sideline. 38-35 at 17′.

The end of the half is by the guest brand: Giuri and Marini bring Treviglio ahead: 40-41 at the siren.

Vanoli superior to offensive rebound, therefore more balls played, but lower percentage of completion: 38-52.

3° QUARTO

Start of recovery for the host brand, masters of the planks: 40-45 in the 22nd minute.

After the partial 0-7 Treviglio, in the 23′ the first point arrives Vanoli, from the line: 41-47.

Clark is penalized for the fifth foul.

Vanoli’s defensive pressure and transition rise; two triples in a row by Alibegovic seal the equalizer in the 25th minute. Finelli time out.

Treviglio comes out of the time-out very determined, with Lombardi absolute ruler of the field.

The match escalates in tone with no holds barred on both sides.

Marini’s winning support fixes the partial of the third siren at 50-56.

4° QUARTO

Triples by Alibegovic and Caroti for the new Vanoli lead: 59-58.

Increasingly intense match, if possible: 66-66 in the 35th minute.

Fifth foul against Marcius; Eboua from the line, 68-66 Vanoli in the 37th minute.

In the 38th minute, Pacher hit the basket 70-66. Finelli time out.

Marini, three-point game: 70-69, with 44 seconds to go.

29” at the end, Caroti in the line: 72-69.

10” at the end, Vitali’s triple from the corner is worth the draw at 72.

Denegri’s unrealistic attempt sends the two teams into extra time.

ADDITIONAL

Pacher supports 74-72.

Lombardi makes one out of two from the line: 74-73 in the 42nd minute.

Caroti’s triple for 77-73; 2’30” at the end.

Cerella’s reply in the 43rd minute: 77-76.

In the 44th minute, Marini’s support for overtaking: 77-78.

25′ from the end, Marini in the line makes one out of two: 77-79.

19” from the siren, Denegri in the line makes 2/2: 79-79.

Lombardi slips on the support foot for the last attempt on the siren.