Home » Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results Rounds 2 Quarters Playoffs May 17th
Sports

Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results Rounds 2 Quarters Playoffs May 17th

by admin
Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results Rounds 2 Quarters Playoffs May 17th

PLAYOFF QUARTER-FINALS SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST 2023 – GOLD BOARD – RACE 2 – WEDNESDAY 17 MAY

Apu Old Wild West Udine-UEB Gesteco Cividale 77-57 (Serie: 1-1)
Race 3: 20/05/2023 20:00 UEB Gesteco Cividale-Apu Old Wild West Udine – Live streaming for LNP PASS subscribers

At the following link all the information on the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in the Gold Board (board, formula, calendars):

PLAYOFF QUARTER-FINALS SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST 2023 – SILVER BOARD – RACE 2 – WEDNESDAY 17 MAY

Reale Mutua Turin-Urania Milan 84-87 (Serie: 1-1)

Race 3: 19/05/2023 20:30 Urania Milano-Reale Mutua Torino – Live streaming for LNP PASS season ticket holders

These are the 3 races scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 18 May:
18/05/2023 20:30 UCC Assigeco Piacenza-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia (Series: 0-2 Pistoia)
18/05/2023 20:45 HDL Nardò-Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù (Series: 0-2 Cantù)
All races live streaming for subscribers on LNP PASS

At the following link all the information on the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in the Silver Board (board, formula, calendars):

See also  Curry 33+7 James empty cut 31+8+14 Warriors beat the Lakers for a good start to the season – yqqlm

You may also like

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy