Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results Rounds 2 Quarters Playoffs May 17th

At the following link all the information on the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in the Gold Board (board, formula, calendars):

PLAYOFF QUARTER-FINALS SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST 2023 – SILVER BOARD – RACE 2 – WEDNESDAY 17 MAY

Reale Mutua Turin-Urania Milan 84-87 (Serie: 1-1) Race 3: 19/05/2023 20:30 Urania Milano-Reale Mutua Torino – Live streaming for LNP PASS season ticket holders

These are the 3 races scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 18 May:

18/05/2023 20:30 UCC Assigeco Piacenza-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia (Series: 0-2 Pistoia)

18/05/2023 20:45 HDL Nardò-Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù (Series: 0-2 Cantù)

All races live streaming for subscribers on LNP PASS

At the following link all the information on the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in the Silver Board (board, formula, calendars):