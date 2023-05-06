Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – Hypothesis of a tie in the Yellow, Blue and White groups

14
A2 BIANCO
EQUALITY
POINTS
12
AGRIGENTO – RIMINI – NARDO’
13
RIMINI 3-1
14
AGRIGENTO 2-2
15
NARDO’ 1-3
Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Rimini in Agrigento in the direct clash of the last round
12
AGRIGENTO-RIMINI
13 o 14
AGRIGENTO 1-1 (starts from +7 in direct confrontation with Rimini)
13 o 14
RIMINI 1-1 (starts from -7 in direct confrontation with Agrigento)
Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Rimini in Agrigento in the last round and the active discard of Rimini
12
AGRIGENTO – NARDO’
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Rimini, for the direct clash between Agrigento and Rimini in the last round
12
RIMINI – NARDO’
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Agrigento, for the Agrigento-Rimini direct clash in the last round
10
RIMINI – NARDO’ – TRAPANI – LATINA
14
RIMINI 4-2
15
TRAPANI 3-3 (2-0 with Latina)
16
LATINA 3-3 (0-2 with Trapani)
17
NARDO’ 2-4
Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round
10
RIMINI – NARDO’ – TRAPANI
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round
10
RIMINI – NARDO’ – LATINA
14
LATINA 3-1
15
RIMINI 2-2
16
NARDO’ 1-3
Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round
10
RIMINI – TRAPANI – LATINA
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round
10
NARDO’ – TRAPANI – LATINA
15
DRILLS 3-1
16
NARDO’ 2-2
17
LATINA 1-3
Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round
10
RIMINI – NARDO’
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round
10
RIMINI – DRILLS
15
RIMINI 2-0
16
DRILLS 0-2
10
RIMINI – LATIN
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round
10
NARDO’ – TRAPANI
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round
10
NARDO’ – LATIN
15 o 16
NARDO’ 1-0 (starts from +5 in direct confrontation with Latina)
15 o 16
LATINA 0-1 (starts from -5 in direct confrontation with Nardò)
Note – This hypothesis presupposes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round and Latina’s active discard
10
TRAPANI – LATINA
Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round
8
TRAPANI – LATINA – CLOSED
16
CLOSED 3-1
17
DRILLS 2-2
18
LATINA 1-3
Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Chiusi in Trapani in the direct clash of the last round
8
TRAPANI – LATINA
Hypothesis not possible: Chiusi must also be there, for the Trapani-Chiusi direct clash in the last round
8
DRILLS – CLOSED
17
CLOSED 2-0
18
DRILLS 0-2
Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Chiusi in Trapani in the direct clash of the last round. It is in any case irrelevant for access to the playoffs
8
LATINA – CLOSED
Hypothesis not possible: Trapani must also be there, for the Trapani-Chiusi direct clash in the last round