Home » Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – Hypothesis of a tie in the Yellow, Blue and White groups
Sports

Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – Hypothesis of a tie in the Yellow, Blue and White groups

by admin
Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – Hypothesis of a tie in the Yellow, Blue and White groups
A2 BIANCO EQUALITY POINTS 12 AGRIGENTO – RIMINI – NARDO’ 13 RIMINI 3-1 14 AGRIGENTO 2-2 15 NARDO’ 1-3 Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Rimini in Agrigento in the direct clash of the last round 12 AGRIGENTO-RIMINI 13 o 14 AGRIGENTO 1-1 (starts from +7 in direct confrontation with Rimini) 13 o 14 RIMINI 1-1 (starts from -7 in direct confrontation with Agrigento) Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Rimini in Agrigento in the last round and the active discard of Rimini 12 AGRIGENTO – NARDO’ Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Rimini, for the direct clash between Agrigento and Rimini in the last round 12 RIMINI – NARDO’ Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Agrigento, for the Agrigento-Rimini direct clash in the last round 10 RIMINI – NARDO’ – TRAPANI – LATINA 14 RIMINI 4-2 15 TRAPANI 3-3 (2-0 with Latina) 16 LATINA 3-3 (0-2 with Trapani) 17 NARDO’ 2-4 Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round 10 RIMINI – NARDO’ – TRAPANI Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round 10 RIMINI – NARDO’ – LATINA 14 LATINA 3-1 15 RIMINI 2-2 16 NARDO’ 1-3 Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round
See also  Bomb in the Dinamo house: coach Pozzecco suspended for ten days, farewell perhaps imminent
10 RIMINI – TRAPANI – LATINA Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round 10 NARDO’ – TRAPANI – LATINA 15 DRILLS 3-1 16 NARDO’ 2-2 17 LATINA 1-3 Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round 10 RIMINI – NARDO’ Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round 10 RIMINI – DRILLS 15 RIMINI 2-0 16 DRILLS 0-2 10 RIMINI – LATIN Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round 10 NARDO’ – TRAPANI Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round 10 NARDO’ – LATIN 15 o 16 NARDO’ 1-0 (starts from +5 in direct confrontation with Latina) 15 o 16 LATINA 0-1 (starts from -5 in direct confrontation with Nardò) Note – This hypothesis presupposes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round and Latina’s active discard 10 TRAPANI – LATINA Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round 8 TRAPANI – LATINA – CLOSED 16 CLOSED 3-1 17 DRILLS 2-2 18 LATINA 1-3 Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Chiusi in Trapani in the direct clash of the last round
See also  Varzi, three of a kind at the Academy and solitary record of the terrible freshman
8 TRAPANI – LATINA Hypothesis not possible: Chiusi must also be there, for the Trapani-Chiusi direct clash in the last round 8 DRILLS – CLOSED 17 CLOSED 2-0 18 DRILLS 0-2 Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Chiusi in Trapani in the direct clash of the last round. It is in any case irrelevant for access to the playoffs 8 LATINA – CLOSED Hypothesis not possible: Trapani must also be there, for the Trapani-Chiusi direct clash in the last round

You may also like

Danilo Petrucci is infinite: he returns to MotoGP...

Interview with the successful coach from Union Berlin

Campobasso-Campodipietra: the third time and true sportsmanship, not...

In 2023, the first East China Bodybuilding and...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia is looking forward...

Veroni will also be the official supplier of...

LC Brühl meets Spono Nottwil.

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Beijing Guoan and Cangzhou...

As the first lucky loser ever: Struff in...

Acquasparta and the Renaissance Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy