Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – Hypothesis of a tie in the Yellow, Blue and White groups

A2 BIANCO

EQUALITY

POINTS

12 AGRIGENTO – RIMINI – NARDO’

13 RIMINI 3-1

14 AGRIGENTO 2-2

15 NARDO’ 1-3

Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Rimini in Agrigento in the direct clash of the last round

12 AGRIGENTO-RIMINI

13 o 14 AGRIGENTO 1-1 (starts from +7 in direct confrontation with Rimini)

13 o 14 RIMINI 1-1 (starts from -7 in direct confrontation with Agrigento)

Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Rimini in Agrigento in the last round and the active discard of Rimini

12 AGRIGENTO – NARDO’

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Rimini, for the direct clash between Agrigento and Rimini in the last round

12 RIMINI – NARDO’

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Agrigento, for the Agrigento-Rimini direct clash in the last round

10 RIMINI – NARDO’ – TRAPANI – LATINA

14 RIMINI 4-2

15 TRAPANI 3-3 (2-0 with Latina)

16 LATINA 3-3 (0-2 with Trapani)

17 NARDO’ 2-4

Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round

10 RIMINI – NARDO’ – TRAPANI

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round

10 RIMINI – NARDO’ – LATINA

14 LATINA 3-1

15 RIMINI 2-2

16 NARDO’ 1-3

Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round

10 RIMINI – TRAPANI – LATINA

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round

10 NARDO’ – TRAPANI – LATINA

15 DRILLS 3-1

16 NARDO’ 2-2

17 LATINA 1-3

Note – This hypothesis assumes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round

10 RIMINI – NARDO’

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round

10 RIMINI – DRILLS

15 RIMINI 2-0

16 DRILLS 0-2

10 RIMINI – LATIN

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round

10 NARDO’ – TRAPANI

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Latina, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round

10 NARDO’ – LATIN

15 o 16 NARDO’ 1-0 (starts from +5 in direct confrontation with Latina)

15 o 16 LATINA 0-1 (starts from -5 in direct confrontation with Nardò)

Note – This hypothesis presupposes Latina’s success over Nardò in the direct match of the last round and Latina’s active discard

10 TRAPANI – LATINA

Hypothesis not possible: there must also be Nardò, for the direct clash Latina-Nardò in the last round

8 TRAPANI – LATINA – CLOSED

16 CLOSED 3-1

17 DRILLS 2-2

18 LATINA 1-3

Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Chiusi in Trapani in the direct clash of the last round

8 TRAPANI – LATINA

Hypothesis not possible: Chiusi must also be there, for the Trapani-Chiusi direct clash in the last round

8 DRILLS – CLOSED

17 CLOSED 2-0

18 DRILLS 0-2

Note – This hypothesis presupposes the success of Chiusi in Trapani in the direct clash of the last round. It is in any case irrelevant for access to the playoffs

8 LATINA – CLOSED